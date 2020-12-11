https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-computer-repairman-hunter-biden-laptop

John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repairman at the center of a reported Biden family scandal, is speaking out against any assertions that he is a Russian agent or hacker.

Mac Isaac made the remarks in a new video shared to YouTube on Saturday.

What’s a brief history here?

Mac Isaac previously stated that he was in receipt of a laptop computer and hard drive containing highly sensitive information regarding former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and purported business dealings with Ukraine.

In November, Mac Isaac’s lawyer, Brian Della Rocca, said that Mac Isaac closed his Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair shop after receiving death threats. A neighbor also told the outlet that Mac Isaac left town.

Hunter has not spoken about the laptop, and the former vice president said that the allegations were nothing more than a “desperate campaign to smear me and my family.” He did not confirm whether the laptop belonged to his son.

What are the details of the new video?

As highlighted by the New York Post, Mac Isaac spoke out in the video insisting that he is not a double agent.

“For two generations, the Mac Isaac family has fought for the entirety of the Cold War against communism in the ’70s,” he said. “That’s why it’s completely absurd that why anyone would ever consider me to be a Russian agent or influenced by Russians. I am proud of my family, I’m proud of my country. I am proud to be an American.”

Elsewhere in the three-minute video, titled “The Truth,” Mac Isaac added, “For the record, I am not nor have I ever been a hacker. Those guys make so much more money than I do. I was hired — never paid — to perform a data transfer from a MacBook Pro to an external hard drive. The signed paperwork clearly states the process and sets the expectations. There’s no magic or Hollywood. The process is no different than dragging or dropping from a USB drive. The only difference is I had to perform some surgery on the Mac to get it to boot.”

Mac Isaac also said that he is absolutely not a hacker, which he said would be a “death sentence” in his industry.

“To imply that I’m a hacker or that information is hacked has an irreversible impact on my business and my character,” he added.







