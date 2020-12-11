https://www.theepochtimes.com/covid-19-vaccine-from-gsk-sanofi-delayed-over-insufficient-response_3614237.html
Two drugmakers said Friday their COVID-19 vaccine candidate won’t be ready until late 2021. GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi said interim results from a combined phase one/phase two clinical trial showed an “insufficient response” in older adults. The finding “demonstrates the need to refine the concentration of antigen in order to provide high-level immune response across all age groups,” they said in a statement. An antigen is a substance in a vaccine to trigger an immune response. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. The companies are planning a Phase 2b study with an improved antigen, with support from President Donald Trump’s administration, to start in February 2021. The improved antigen showed good results in a study in non-human primates. The vaccine isn’t expected to be ready until quarter four of next year, pending successful completion of the new plan. “We care greatly about public health which is why …