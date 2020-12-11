https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-begin-arriving-states-monday-morning-government-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

States will begin receiving the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines beginning Monday, the government said Saturday, following the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine on Friday.

A massive logistical undertaking involving government agencies, shipping companies such as UPS and FedEx and the healthcare industry are all expected to participate in the mass distribution of the vaccine in the coming months.

Over 600 distribution sites will begin receiving the medicine starting on Monday. The vaccine is being prioritized at first for healthcare workers and vulnerable nursing home residents.

Pharmacy chains such as CVS and RiteAid will also be participating in the rollout.

