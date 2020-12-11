https://hannity.com/media-room/cruel-tyrants-michigan-restaurant-owner-single-mother-facing-christmas-ruin-thanks-to-whitmer-officials/

A “self-made single mother” in Michigan is facing “Christmas Ruin” for her business and family this holiday season after officials there threatened $1,000 daily fines should she open her café to the public.

Read the full statement below:

Ahmeek, MI – This Christmas there’s a local tyrant in Michigan out to ruin the life of a self-made single mother. Tanya Rule, a tool of the despotic Governor Whitmer, has zeroed in on Amy Heikkinen, the owner of Café Rosetta in Calumet. Ms. Heikkinen, who is a mother of six, worked tirelessly to lift herself from the chains of welfare and opened up her own restaurant. Ms. Heikkinen has health issues that prevent her from wearing a mask, but despite this she has bravely kept her business open and managed to keep her lights on despite the indefinite, unconstitutional lockdowns imposed by the governor.

But Rule, who is Environmental Health Director with the Western Upper Peninsula Department of Health, has been harassing Ms. Heikkinen daily with $1,000 fines for keeping her café open, even though the alternative would be giving up her only livelihood. It is not surprising that Rule is a self-avowed socialist, who has posted on Facebook this year about how people will “change their minds” about socialism if they experience “financial uncertainty.”

Thanks to the financial uncertainty caused by Rule’s tyrannical behavior, Ms. Heikkinen is being forced to raise money for a legal battle she never wanted. It’s a classic case of an evil, big-government bureaucrat trying to destroy a self-made woman, said “All Business is Essential” leader Erik Kiilunen.

“There’s something wrong with you if you don’t hear Amy’s story and your blood doesn’t boil,” said Mr. Kiilunen. “Amy is one of the bravest people I’ve ever met, and I can barely believe that she’s being treated this way by some power hungry, unelected official who thinks we should all feel financial uncertainty because she doesn’t like capitalism. Amy hasn’t harmed anyone, but thanks to our governor’s behavior at the top, petty tyrants on the local level think they can ruin livelihoods with impunity. I call on all those who see this travesty for what it is to stand up and stand behind Amy. It’s Café Rosetta today, but it might be your workplace tomorrow!”

‘DOUBLE STANDARD’: Trump Says Governor Whitmer ‘Doesn’t Let People Even Breath in Michigan’ posted by Hannity Staff – 5.28.20 President Trump ripped Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on social media Thursday morning; saying the Democrat “doesn’t let people even breath” during her state’s ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. “Yet she doesn’t let people even breath in Michigan. A very bad double standard!” posted Trump on Twitter. Yet she doesn’t let people even breath in Michigan. A very bad double standard! https://t.co/A60YxvWFGv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020 Whitmer told reporters Wednesday that her husband traveled to their second home in the northern part of the state to “rake leaves” and “came right back home after.” “When you opened regions six and eight, you advised people not to rush up and overwhelm the area… There were some reports that you did spend some time up north, is that true?” asked one reporter. “My husband did go up to our place to rake some leaves and came home. He was there briefly for a night and came right back home after he raked our leaves!” said the Governor. .@GovWhitmer claims her husband traveled to the family’s second home to “rake leaves.” pic.twitter.com/mVk32fcGKJ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 26, 2020 Watch the Governor’s comments above. MICHIGAN UNLEASHED: Gov Whitmer Lifts ‘Stay at Home’ Order, Restaurants and Bars to Open June 8th posted by Hannity Staff – 6.01.20 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she is lifting the state’s “Stay at Home” order; adding restaurants and bars can begin serving patrons with some restrictions on June 8th. “The data has shown that we are ready to carefully move our state into the next phase,” Whitmer said during a press conference. “Effective immediately, Whitmer said groups of 100 or less will be allowed to gather outdoors, as long as they maintain physical distancing. Indoor social gatherings and events of more than 10 people are still prohibited,” reports The Hill. JUST IN: Michigan Gov. Whitmer lifts stay-at-home order https://t.co/4yCAebb6Jn pic.twitter.com/yj5XzjgORW — The Hill (@thehill) June 1, 2020 This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: The Hill

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

