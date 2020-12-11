https://www.dailywire.com/news/cruz-ive-said-screw-the-chinese-communists-little-did-i-know-how-closely-swalwell-was-listening

On Thursday, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) issued a tweet targeting Rep. Eric Swalwell, who denounced President Trump as an agent of Russia but now has been revealed to have gotten so “close” with a Communist Chinese spy that the FBI felt compelled to intervene. Cruz tweeted, “More than once, I’ve said ‘screw the Chinese communists.’ Little did I know how closely Swalwell was listening.”

More than once, I’ve said “screw the Chinese communists.” Little did I know how closely Swalwell was listening. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 10, 2020

As The Daily Wire reported:

A suspected Chinese spy operating in the Bay Area during the Obama administration reportedly got so close to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) that the FBI had to intervene and provide him with a defensive briefing. Fang’s ties to Swalwell began when he was a councilmember for Dublin City, California, which is part of China’s long-term strategy of getting in with people before they make it big on the national stage. Fang met Swalwell through a Chinese student organization and by 2014 had quickly “developed close ties to Swalwell’s office” and was a “bundler” for him — meaning that she helped him bring in big donors.

Axios reported, “Amid a widening counterintelligence probe, federal investigators became so alarmed by Fang’s behavior and activities that around 2015 they alerted Swalwell to their concerns — giving him what is known as a defensive briefing. Swalwell immediately cut off all ties to Fang, according to a current U.S. intelligence official, and he has not been accused of any wrongdoing.”

Fang’s sexual relationships with other political figures have prompted speculation about the nature of her relationship with Swalwell that the congressman has thus far declined to answer. “Fang’s relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors turned sexual, according to Axios, with at least two incidents being caught by FBI surveillance,” Fox News notes. “When asked about the nature of Swalwell’s relationship with Fang, the Democratic congressman’s office declined to comment.”

Politico pointed out that Swalwell darkly hinted his targeting of President Trump had triggered the leak of his connections with Chinese spy Fang Fang.

“I’ve been a critic of the president. I’ve spoken out against him. I was on both committees that worked to impeach him,” said Swalwell. “The timing feels like that should be looked at. What it appears though that this person — as the story reports — was unsuccessful in whatever they were trying to do. But if intelligence officials are trying to weaponize someone’s cooperation, they are essentially seeking to do what this person was not able to do, which is to try and discredit someone.”

As Marc Thiessen has noted, Swalwell has repeatedly claimed without evidence that Trump was an “agent of Russia“:

During the Mueller probe, Swalwell repeatedly claimed without a shred of evidence that Trump not only colluded with Russia but also that he was an “agent” of Russian intelligence. In an interview on MSNBC, Chris Matthews asked him whether Trump was a Russian agent “like in the 1940s where you had people who were ‘reds’?” Swalwell answered, “He’s working on behalf of the Russians, yes.”

In his comments about Trump and Russia, Swalwell once stated:

The Maria Butina plea today, you know, represents that over the past two years, our country has seen just an influx of Russians into our political bloodstream and that’s something that did not exist until Donald Trump came on the scene. I mean, when you look at the 16 Trump family members, campaign officials, and administration folks who had contacts with Russians throughout the campaign. … If you look at the Butina plea deal, you see an eagerness and a willingness to work with a traditional American adversary and I think that’s dangerous for our national security. It represents poor judgment and, as Bob Mueller is showing, it also is a crime. And so it’s all the more reason that a new Congress, you know, can put a balance of power on these abuses that we continue to see from the Trump administration.

