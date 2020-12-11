https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529869-cruz-signals-tough-road-biden-nominees-until-election-lawsuits-resolved

Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzMore than 100 House Republicans sign brief backing Texas lawsuit challenging election results GOP lawmaker: Texas election lawsuit represents ‘a dangerous violation of federalism’ Pennsylvania AG calls Ted Cruz a ‘sad sack’ after Trump asks for his help in Texas lawsuit MORE (R-Texas) is warning that the Senate might not start the confirmation process for any of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE‘s nominees until all election-related lawsuits are resolved.

“As long as there’s litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee,” Cruz said in an interview with Axios published Thursday.

His remarks followed similar comments by Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonSenate squabbling sparks shutdown threat Relief talks show GOP divisions GOP senator won’t rule out challenging Electoral College results in Congress MORE (R-Wis.), chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee who said he would hold a hearing next week on the “irregularities” of the 2020 election.

President Trump Donald TrumpBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE earlier this week asked Cruz to argue the lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) if the Supreme Court takes up the case, which seeks to overturn the election results from key battleground states won by Biden.

The reluctance on the part of several Republican lawmakers to initiate the confirmation process for Biden’s Cabinet picks, by holding confirmation hearings, could prevent Biden from having key members in place when he takes office on Jan. 20.

Nominees for incoming administrations typically receive a majority of their nominees’ hearings before Inauguration Day.

If Democrats win both Senate runoff races in Georgia on Jan. 5, they would win control of the chamber and be in a position to speed along the confirmation process starting Jan. 20.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyGOP senator won’t rule out challenging Electoral College results in Congress Romney: ‘Madness’ for Republicans to challenge Electoral College vote Democratic senators push for ,200 direct payments in new coronavirus relief package MORE (R-Utah), who has been a critic of Trump’s litigation challenging the election, told Axios on Tuesday that he thinks “a president is entitled to the team he wants to put together, unless they’re completely off the mark, and so I’ll give them a good read,” referring to Biden’s Cabinet nominees.

