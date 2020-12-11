https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/529925-cuomo-under-consideration-to-become-bidens-attorney-general-reports

New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoEconomists warn against excluding state aid from COVID-19 relief Cuomo says Staten Island accounts for a fourth of all NYC virus deaths Court fines California church ,000 for repeatedly defying health orders MORE (D) is reportedly among several candidates under consideration to become attorney general in President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE‘s administration.

The Associated Press and Bloomberg reported Friday evening that Cuomo is among four people in the running for the top post, one of several Cabinet selections that has not yet been announced.

Others who have already been floated to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ) under Biden include former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates Sally Caroline YatesBiden selects Susan Rice to lead Domestic Policy Council, McDonough for Veterans Affairs Jeh Johnson says he won’t serve in Biden administration The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – House bucks veto threat to approve defense bill as virus relief in limbo MORE and Judge Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandBiden selects Susan Rice to lead Domestic Policy Council, McDonough for Veterans Affairs Jeh Johnson says he won’t serve in Biden administration The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – House bucks veto threat to approve defense bill as virus relief in limbo MORE, who was former President Obama’s Supreme Court pick in 2016. Outgoing Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) has also emerged as a top contender for the role.

Cuomo’s office and Biden’s transition team did not immediately respond to The Hill’s requests for comment on Friday night.

A former New York State attorney general, Cuomo previously served in President Clinton’s Cabinet as his secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Cuomo was reelected governor in 2018 with the largest number of votes for any governor in New York history.

He has maintained a national presence during the coronavirus pandemic, as he held daily televised briefings on New York’s COVID-19 response when New York City was the epidemic of the U.S. outbreak earlier this year.

