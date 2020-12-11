https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/ready-da-drops-charges-portland-autonomous-zone-occupiers-including-felon-w-body-armor-police-find-multiple-guns/

Predictably, Multnomah County district attorney Mike Schmidt has dropped charges against all of the protesters who were arrested on Tuesday as part of the autonomous zone blockade and ensuing melee with police. The occupied zone is now being referred to RHAZ; Red House Autonomous Zone.

A press release from Portland Police on Tuesday read, in part:

Today, as Portland Police remained on the perimeter of properties in the 4400 Block of North Mississippi Avenue waiting for private contractors to fence the property, people began to gather nearby. People attempted to get inside the perimeter at various locations, despite the presence of uniformed police personnel, police vehicles and police tape. Officers also reminded people not to enter the perimeter. Officers made some arrests and reported using pepper spray in at least one instance.

As police stood on the perimeter, some were subjected to thrown objects such as rocks and paint-filled balloons.

At about 9:42 a.m., contractors finished their work and Portland Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office personnel removed the perimeter. Portland Police gave loudspeaker announcements reminding those present not to interfere with fencing and to stay off the private property. Police completely left the area right before 10 a.m. and almost immediately, people removed a portion of the fence and entered the private property.

Portland Police returned and attempted to disperse people from the property, however, people began throwing objects at police vehicles and officers, broke police vehicle windows and flattened tires on two police vehicles. Officers disengaged and people entered the private property again. A crowd of people eventually used fencing and other materials to block North Mississippi Avenue and began stockpiling rocks.

Portland Police have remained out of the area and are monitoring the situation for the time being. We will provide updates when available.

The following are names of additional people arrested:

26-year-old Malik Farrakhan – Interfering with a peace officer, resist arrest

32-year-old Benjamin Einhorn – Interfering a with a peace officer

31-year-old Coral Cloutman – Disorderly Conduct II

24-year-old Stephen Wiens – Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering a with peace officer

23-year-old Marshall Piotcowski – Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering a with peace officer

26-year-old Alicxandra Blake Lucero – Interfere with a peace officer, Resist Arrest, Trespass II