https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/12/11/dana-loesch-brainstorms-an-eric-swalwell-hallmark-christmas-movie-and-its-pretty-close-to-perfect-n293088
About The Author
Related Posts
Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Introduces Bill Banning Biological Boys From Girls' Sports; Is Promptly Called 'Scum,' 'Transphobic,' and Worse
December 11, 2020
Mandalorian Actress Gina Carano Slams Mail-In Voting Through Hilarious Vaccine Tweet
December 8, 2020
A Message to Texas Democrat Terry Meza Who Doesn't Understand Home Defense or Texas for That Matter
December 10, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy