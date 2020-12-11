https://babylonbee.com/news/dave-ramsey-dresses-up-as-mall-santa-makes-kids-cry-by-saying-you-cant-afford-that/
FRANKLIN, TN—Dave Ramsey has come under fire for making hundreds of kids cry at the mall. Ramsey had dressed up as Santa Claus and was asking little boys and girls what they wanted for Christmas, but he simply responded by telling the kids that they couldn't afford the toys they wanted.
