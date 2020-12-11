https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/dave-ramseys-company-pays-off-10-million-debt-8000-people/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The company founded by Christian financial expert Dave Ramsey paid off $10 million worth of debt owed by 8,000 individuals this Christmas season in order to “show the love of Christ” to those in financial trouble.

Ramsey’s company, Ramsey Solutions, purchased $10 million in medical and automobile debt from two private debt collection companies simply “in order to forgive it,” Ramsey Solutions said in a press release.

Ramsey and his team of 900-plus employees then made phone calls to the individuals who owed the debt, letting them know it had been forgiven. The individuals also will be notified via traditional mail, the press release said.

Read the full story ›

The post Dave Ramsey's company pays off $10 million in debt for 8,000 people appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

