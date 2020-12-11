https://www.theblaze.com/news/tulsi-gabbard-ban-biological-males-from-womens-sports

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) has introduced legislation that would effectively ban biological males from competing in women’s sports, no matter their transgender status.

At the time of this reporting, NCAA rules permit transgender women (biological males) to participate in women’s sports.

Following the news of the newly introduced bill, social media users branded Gabbard a transphobe.

What are the details?

According to a Thursday report from Sports Illustrated, Gabbard’s bill would specify that Title IX be applied solely on the basis of a person’s biological sex.

Gabbard introduced the “Protect Women’s Sports Act,” which was co-authored by Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) on Thursday.

A press release from the offices of Gabbard and Mullin said:

Since its creation, Title IX has been confronted by various challenges, often resulting in nuanced or situational solutions to the circumstances. This has included considering the fairness of an individual of one sex to play on a team designated for another sex when no such team is available to the individual, such as women’s field hockey or men’s football. This bill protects the sex-based intention of Title IX protections by reaffirming the biological sex-based distinctions between men and women in athletics.

In a statement, Gabbard added, “Title IX was a historic provision championed by Hawai’i’s own Congresswoman Patsy Mink in order to provide equal opportunity for women and girls in high school and college sports. It led to a generational shift that impacted countless women, creating life-changing opportunities for girls and women that never existed before.”

The Democratic lawmaker added, “However, Title IX is being weakened by some states who are misinterpreting Title IX, creating uncertainty, undue hardship, and lost opportunities for female athletes. Our legislation protects Title IX’s original intent, which was based on the general biological distinction between men and women athletes based on sex. It is critical that the legacy of Title IX continues to ensure women and girls in sports have the opportunity to compete and excel on a level playing field.”

In a statement, Mullin said, “Title IX was designed to give women and girls and equal chance to succeed, including in sports. Allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports diminishes that equality and takes away from the original intent of Title IX. As the father of three girls involved in athletics, I want them to be able to compete on a level playing field. I am proud to lead this bill that will safeguard the integrity of women’s sports and ensure female athletes can compete fairly.”

What was the reaction?

RawStory reporter Matthew Chapman addressed the new bill, and on Twitter, wrote, “Tulsi Gabbard is scum and her weird online cult of supporters are scum too.”

American Independent editor Kaili Joy Gray added, “Tulsi returns to her bigoted roots.”

Biologist Jeremy Yoder wrote, “Tulsi turning TERF is the absolute opposite of surprising, it’s anti-surprise, it’s actually reducing my degree of surprise at totally unrelated things that have happened in the last 24 hours.”

Writer Charlotte Clymer added, “Tulsi Gabbard is now introducing a blatantly transphobic piece of legislation aimed at trans and non-binary young people. Of course, that’s hardly surprising for a Republican.”

