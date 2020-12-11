https://noqreport.com/2020/12/11/despite-msm-finally-acknowledging-hunter-bidens-investigation-cnn-viewers-are-still-in-the-dark/

When news broke this week that Hunter Biden himself acknowledged an FBI investigation into his “taxes” (which we now know pertains to money laundering and connections to the Chinese Communist Party), mainstream media outlets suddenly had to cover it. This is after two months of pretending there was no story. Big Tech even censored the NY Post for factually reporting on Biden’s laptop holding tons of evidence of wrongdoing.

Now, mainstream media is covering Hunter Biden. Well, most of them are. CNN continues to pretend like there is nothing to see here as the son of their chosen political messiah is clearly innocent by proxy. According to Newsbusters:

Remember when the liberal media claimed that they couldn’t discuss the Hunter Biden story because it was unverified and potentially foreign interference? Apparently CNN doesn’t. Throughout the three hours of Friday’s New Day, the partisan journalists repeatedly harped on the litany of allegations and investigations against Donald Trump without so much as a mention of Hunter Biden.

Liberal hack and White House Correspondent John Harwood openly speculated the President could wind up in jail after leaving office: “There is also a chance that he could be facing criminal prosecution after he leaves office and it is not beyond the realm of possibility that he could end up in jail.”

There is zero expectation that CNN will ever commit an act of journalism, but in the face of Hunter Biden acknowledging the investigation itself, we’d think they’d at least mention it. They have not. Mum’s the word as they cover for the Biden Crime Family.

