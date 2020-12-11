https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/hunter-biden-commit-crime-joe-biden-caught-off-guard-reporter-asks-federal-investigation-hunters-dealings-china-video/

Joe Biden on Friday arrived at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware to announce his key administration officials.

Several states are being contested after the sham election and the electoral college hasn’t voted yet but senile Joe Biden is still pretending he won the 2020 election.

Joe Biden ignored shouted questions from the pool about his son Hunter’s investigation as he entered The Queen theatre in Wilmington ahead of staff introductions.

Joe Biden ignored shouted questions from the pool about his son Hunter’s investigation as he entered The Queen theatre in Wilmington ahead of staff introductions pic.twitter.com/VLSdMxqjHz — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) December 11, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: Now the Democrat Attorneys General Align with Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia – Nearly Every State Has Picked Sides

Joe Biden’s announcement today was a total dud. No one watched the online streaming of his major announcements.

After the theatrical ceremony was over, Joe Biden began to walk away from the lectern when a reporter shouted a question about Hunter.

The mainstream media has decided to report on the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s criminal dealings with China and other countries now that Election Day is behind us.

The media claimed the Hunter Biden story was merely “Russian disinformation” but now that the election is over, they’ve been given the green light by their masters to report on the story.

On Friday, a reporter shouted to Joe Biden, “Did Hunter Biden commit a crime? Have you spoken to your son?”

Joe Biden froze then blurted out, “I’m proud of my son” as he bolted.

WATCH:

REPORTER: “Did Hunter Biden commit a crime? Have you spoken to your son?” BIDEN: “I’m proud of my son.” REPORTER: “When did you learn he was under investigation?” *leaves room* pic.twitter.com/33TG2cF0zu — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

