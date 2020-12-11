https://www.theblaze.com/news/marine-vet-beaten-after-confronting-men-not-wearing-masks

A disabled Marine veteran said he was brutally beaten after confronting two men for not wearing masks in a Washington state grocery store, KIRO-TV reported.

What are the details?

Daniel Troublefield, 43, told the station the conversation became heated in the Ocean Shores IGA Sunday night, but nothing physical happened until after he walked outside and the men began hollering at him.

“They kept berating me with expletives, calling me a snowflake, and it’s not science, it’s a hoax,” Troublefield recalled to KIRO.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Rather blurry surveillance video from a neighboring drug store shows him walking to his white car — and then walking past it as the maskless men taunted him, he told the station.

“To my regret I walked up to the car,” Troublefield told KIRO. “I was trying to explain it is science, and you should be wearing a mask because you’re endangering me and everyone else in the store by not having a mask on.”

He admitted to the station that he wished he had ignored them — because things heated up even more.

“The gentleman tapped on my chest, and I flipped up his hat, and that’s when they both got out of the car,” Troublefield told KIRO.

He added to the station that “one grabbed me by the neck in a chokehold and got me down to the ground. And before I knew it, I was getting my face pummeled with fists.”

Troublefield also told KIRO, “I curled up in the fetal position, and I was just ready to die.”

The beating lasted about 20 seconds before the men took off, the station reported.

What happened next?

Troublefield said he never threw one punch and even passed out, KIRO reported, adding that his nose is fractured, he needed stitches, and that he has bruises on his face and body.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

But Ocean Shores Police told the station that while the investigation is ongoing, they don’t know whether the incident was an assault or self-defense.

“I don’t feel the police are doing enough,” Troublefield told KIRO. “I’m in the dark right now about everything.”

He noted to the station that he’s concerned the men will get away with the incident and that he won’t get justice.

“I’d like to see the two gentlemen locked up in jail. I’d like for them to pay for what they did,” Troublefield noted to KIRO. “I don’t think any human being deserves to be treated like I was treated.”

Anything else?

Troublefield told the station the incident was the first time he’s ever confronted anyone for not wearing a mask and that he was compelled to because he and his wife have pre-existing conditions.

But he added to KIRO that it will be the last time he’ll ever say anything about mask-wearing.







Ocean Shores WA man pummeled in mask confrontation



youtu.be



