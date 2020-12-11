https://noqreport.com/2020/12/11/dominion-voting-machines-in-georgia-were-remotely-controlled-during-election/

More confirmation has emerged to show that Dominion Voting Systems machines in Georgia were, in fact, connected to the internet and communicating with third parties on election night.

Article originally published at Natural News.

Contradicting what Dominion spokesman Michael Steel falsely claimed on Nov. 22, expert witness Col. Phil Waldron told Rudy Giuliani during more recent questioning that Dominion machines were designed with “many access points to the internet.”

“These machines are connected to the internet,” Waldron stated. “Dominion user manual instructs how. Server traffic showed connections.”

Steel, on the other hand, told Fox News the exact opposite. When asked if a poll worker could use a USB thumb drive to add or remove votes from a candidate, Steel claimed that vote tabulators do not have such access because Dominion machines do not connect to the internet.

“It’s not physically possible to do what they’re describing,” he reiterated, adding that an algorithm was not used to alter the “weight” of votes in favor of Joe Biden.

Michael Steel is a lackey of neocon Jeb Bush

It was later revealed that Steel is nothing but a lackey of neocon and failed presidential wannabe Jeb Bush, which explains his hawking of the lie that Dominion machines are completely safe and secure.

We now know that Dominion machines in Georgia were remotely accessed and controlled on election night via their Chinese-made modems. This is probably also true of Dominion machines in other states.

Susan Voyles, a Georgia poll manager, also told the Georgia senate that Dominion machines were remotely accessed by third party groups such as Indivisible Organizers, a far-left organization linked to Barack Obama that endorsed Joe Biden.

The essence of what took place is that individuals working on Team Biden’s election theft operation remotely accessed the ballot marking devices in Dominion machines and fixed them to produce a Biden “win.”

Getting to the bottom of the election heist is a big endeavor. To aid in the fight, visit attorney Sidney Powell’s Defending the Republic website.

There’s no way Georgia legitimately elected Joe Biden

Georgia is in a whole lot of hot water right now on numerous fronts. Gov. Brian Kemp (R), we recently learned, is complicit in a massive Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) money laundering scheme along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger (R) also made himself a target by conducting a fraudulent “recount” and “audit” of the state’s election ballots, reproducing the same fake results as the first time they were counted.

Georgia is a mess, in other words, and that mess seems to be getting worse by the day. The state would seem to be full of deep state traitors, many of them “Republicans,” whose evil deeds are finally now coming to light.

Georgia not only conducted a fraudulent election, but it also helped promulgate lies about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) in order to sell more masks and other “personal protective equipment” (PPE). The devil really has come down to Georgia, it would appear.

“There was a water main break! (OK, there wasn’t),” wrote one commenter at The Gateway Pundit about Georgia’s lies. “Dominion machines can’t be connected to the internet! (OK, they can). “Republican observers were not removed! (OK, they were). Joe Biden won the election! (OK, no he didn’t). See the pattern?”

Another called on patriots everywhere to pray for the allegations of Democrat vote fraud to receive a fair trial.

“This may be the last chance to defeat Democrat vote fraud peacefully,” this same commenter added, noting that the time to stop the steal is now.

