A Swiss bank that sent big money to Dominion voting systems’ parent company before the election has ties to China’s intelligence and military agencies, according to publicly-available financial records.

Georgia attorney Lin Wood sounded alarm bells over UBS Securities last week.

The New York-based subsidiary of Swiss bank UBS sent $400 million to Dominion’s parent company Staple Street Capital III, L.P. on Oct. 8, 2020.

The subsidiary is closely linked to UBS’s Beijing-based joint venture. There, current and former board members are tied to Chinese communist military and intelligence agencies. In New York, three out of four UBS board members are Chinese. Some board members serve the company in New York and Beijing at the same time.

Mu Lina was a board member with China TransInfo, a major surveillance camera producer in China. It provides big data and artificial intelligence to Chinese authorities. Its chairman is a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member.

Xu Zhe was president of an IT firm controlled by the Chinese regime that assisted the regime’s “smart city” initiative. Western experts view the initiative as a massive surveillance system.

According to the IT firm’s website, their partners include:

The People’s Liberation Army’s 61019 Unit

The People’s Liberation Army’s 61195 Unit Science and Technology Achievement Exchange Center

The CCP-controlled China Academy of Science

The Chinese regime owns 49 percent of the UBS in Beijing. In an unusual move, Beijing’s UBS changed 12 of 14 board members right after the U.S. 2020 election. NTD’s analysts believe UBS may be trying to cover up its ties to the regime. The company had never done any large-scale turnover until this time.

It’s not clear why UBS Securities sent 400 million dollars to Dominion Voting Systems’ parent company in October.

From NTD News

