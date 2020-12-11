http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8TF68cGyZis/

President Donald Trump reacted Friday to the news that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, is under federal investigation, urging the Supreme Court to prevent a “scandal-plagued mess.”

“Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal-plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done,” Trump wrote.

The president asserted that the Supreme Court should intervene in the 2020 presidential election by addressing claims of voter fraud and irregularities.

“They must show great Courage & Wisdom,” Trump wrote. “Save the USA!!!”

The president recalled his early efforts to expose the Biden family corruption.

“I predicted Biden corruption,” Trump wrote, referring to his call to the newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019. “Said to call the A.G., who perhaps knew of the corruption during the impeachment hoax?”

During the famous call that Democrats used to move forward on impeachment hearings, Trump advised Zelensky to have his prosecutor call former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General Bill Barr to discuss the Bidens and their dealings in Ukraine.

Trump expressed his frustration that details of the investigation did not come out until after the election.

“Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election,” he asked. “Oh well, it’s OK, we won the Election anyway – 75,000,000 VOTES!!!”

Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Now it turns out that my phone call to the President of Ukraine, which many, including me, have called “perfect”, was even better than that. I predicted Biden corruption, said to call the A.G., who perhaps knew of the corruption during the impeachment hoax? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election. Oh well, it’s OK, we won the Election anyway – 75,000,000 VOTES!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

