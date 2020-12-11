https://www.theepochtimes.com/election-supervisor-demonstrates-vote-changing-on-dominion-software_3614714.html

In a series of videos posted online, an election supervisor in Coffee County, Georgia, demonstrates how system operators can change votes using the Dominion Voting system software.

A local news site, Douglas Now, first posted the videos on YouTube. In them, Coffee County supervisor Misty Martin shows herself working with a batch of ballots in a local election office.

Coffee County officials refused to certify its election results, citing issues with the Dominion software. It is the only county in Georgia not to certify its results.

From NTD News

