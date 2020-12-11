https://www.theepochtimes.com/elections-official-shows-video-of-possible-method-to-tamper-with-votes_3614639.html

At a Georgia State House hearing, evidence was collected on allegations of poorly organized poll rooms, a lack of security, and systems that support cheating.

Lawmakers combed through evidence at the hearing and Rudy Giuliani commented on a video from Fulton County that shows an election official sending people home on election night.

One poll monitor told NTD one of his top concerns was lack of supervision in the adjudication process. A ballot is sent to adjudication when the vote is marked incorrectly or a voter marks a ballot for multiple candidates which is called an over vote.

“From the election director at Cobb County, from her mouth, we got it confirmed that they had over votes turning up and they weren’t sure why they were getting more over votes. Because the over votes were supposed to already be sorted out. So you’ve got blue and black pens on the table, you’ve got mail-in ballots on the table, we’re only allowed 4 observers in that one room, only 1 observer in the adjudication room. You’re literally only lacking motive and we know that there’s motive so you can be producing over votes,” said Hale Souce.

A video demonstration by a Coffee County Elections Official shows how the elections supervisor can easily change the vote however they wish by adjudicating over votes and entering them into the system.

In a photo obtained by NTD, it shows that only one person is entering the data into ARLO, the data entry system. It appears that there is no one observing to ensure the numbers being entered are accurate. That step is the last one before the Secretary of State gets the results to certify.

Some GOP leaders in Georgia told NTD they hope these testimonies can be used to strengthen the Texas lawsuit, and clearly show the patterns of loopholes where fraud was possible.

