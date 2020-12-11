https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/exclusive-democrats-bastardized-non-profits-used-funnel-money-billionaires-fund-steal/

The Democrats will do anything for power. They side with enemies or steal elections to stay in power. The non-for-profit universe is a vehicle that they now are using to gain and stay in power.

We reported on November 9th that totally under-the-radar and likely illegal Democratic absentee ballot-harvesting operation was quietly executed in Georgia after Election Day, which may have secretly added just enough Democratic votes to tip the scales in this swing state against Republican President Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.

Money was funneled into Georgia before and after the election to steal votes from the President by manufacturing illegal votes before and after the election. This was done by using a series of non-profits to fund the crimes.



After the November election, non-profits like Hillary Clinton’s Onward Together, supported other non-profits in their efforts to ‘cure’ ballots in order to have them counted in the 2020 election. Any votes that were manufactured from this process should never have been counted in the election because the election was over on November 3rd.

We previously reported:

Ignoring Georgia law, “start[ing] on Nov. 4, 2020, 2 p.m. and end[ing] Nov. 6, 2020, 5 p.m. EST,” according to their PR, the Georgia Democratic Party began the deployment of trained teams of volunteer activist operatives – “Ballot Rescue Teams” – to do phone banking and also to travel Georgia’s counties, knocking on people’s front doors – only Democrats’ front doors, that is – and cheerfully offering to help “cure” or fix absentee and mail-in ballots which, allegedly, had problems and were, allegedly, not being counted by county registrars.

This effort violated certain specific Georgia election laws, through partisan political operatives brazenly cajoling, coercing, and influencing voters – at their own homes mind you! – to alter their ballot. (If indeed Democrats visited these individuals at all bypassing and addressing ballot issues themselves.)

Secondly, it raises the legal issue that the “chain of custody” of each and every one of these “cured” Democrat ballots which has been compromised. Chain of custody of the ballot, one of an election official’s most sacred and fundamental responsibilities in overseeing election integrity, requires that proper security measures are taken from the moment a completed ballot leaves a voter’s hands and reaches the hands of an election official. The ballot, a legal document, must be secured and guarded from any tampering 100% of the time. Ballot and election integrity must also withstand independent assessment, and be able to be verified and authenticated by election auditors. Transparency of process, at all stages, is critical. Therefore, these “Democrat-cured” ballots not only should not be counted they CANNOT be counted because their chain of custody security has been violated. These ballots have been tampered with, they are now “spoiled.”

Yesterday, on December 10th, we uncovered that thousands of ballots in Georgia were ‘cured’, but likely they were ‘cured’ illegally.

Ballots were likely transferred electronically or provided to outsiders, potentially paid election participants from the ACLU, to ‘cure’ the ballots after the election. This broke many rules and likely laws in the election in Georgia.

An IRS investigation into non-profits is long overdue

Non-profits are given tax advantages because they are supposedly for good causes, but the Democrats create non-profits so they are exempt from paying taxes and can use these savings to further their cause.

Democrat non-profits in a sense are functioning as spies, infiltrating our election systems and destroying their integrity while replacing the process with stolen elections for Biden and his China friends.

The non-profit involvement in this US election is massive. Millions were spent by progressive billionaires so they could secretly deploy their hit teams and take down this election from Trump using non-profits.

The non-profits may be this election fraud story – the progressive billionaires who fund them – need to be investigated by Trump’s team at the Department of Defense. They are all very secretive and underneath everyone’s radar. It is a RICO violation and the non-profit corporate platform has been taken over and deployed with precision, in the swing states, to steal this election from our President.

Democrat non-profits were put in place to funnel millions into the election process and steal the election from President Trump.

The post EXCLUSIVE: Democrats Bastardized Non-Profit’s and Used Them to Funnel Money from Billionaires to Fund Their Steal appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

