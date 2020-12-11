https://www.theepochtimes.com/experts-express-concern-about-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-effects-on-teenagers_3614357.html

Several experts who sit on an advisory panel that voted on Thursday to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization have expressed concern about the vaccine’s potential effects on teenagers.

Three members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) separately told reporters that they have concerns about the use of the vaccine by those aged 16-18.

Dr. Jose Romero, chair of ACIP, told CNN in an interview Thursday that he is most concerned about people in this age bracket receiving the vaccine, saying that he wants to “make sure that the data is robust enough to make a recommendation across the board.”

The advisory panel on Thursday voted by a margin of 17-4, with one abstention, to recommend the vaccine for emergency use, after discussing whether scientific evidence supports the view that the product, called BNT162b2, is effective in preventing COVID-19 in people aged 16 and older, and if the known benefits outweigh potential risks.

Dr. Archana Chatterjee, one of the members to vote against, told CNBC that her decision was prompted by the fact that the question posed to the panel was “whether the benefits outweigh the risks in that population as well,” adding, “we have very limited data in 16- and 17-year olds.”

Chatterjee noted, however, that she is “fully supportive” of the vaccine for those aged 18 and over.

“I have no difficulty, and I would have voted if that had been the option, to approve this, to authorize this vaccine for use in adults.”

Panel member David Kim, who also voted against, told CNBC that his no vote was because of the inclusion of 16- and 17-year-olds.

“I would have voted ‘yes’ most enthusiastically had the language been ‘…18 years of age and older,’” he said.

The one abstention, Dr. Cody Meissner, professor of pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine, had a similar view, saying the data doesn’t support the inclusion of 16- and 17-year-olds yet.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Friday that it is working quickly toward finalizing its approval for emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine following the positive recommendation from the ACIP panel.

Romero told CNN that the panel is scheduled to meet again on Sunday and that if the FDA has by then posted its emergency use authorization, the ACIP would take another vote on the use of the Pfizer vaccine. The panel’s final recommendation would then need to be accepted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), clearing the way for distribution.

The U.S. government has pledged to distribute 2.9 million doses of the vaccine to the public within 24 hours of FDA approval.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told ABC on Friday morning that, “We could be seeing people getting vaccinated Monday, Tuesday of next week.”

Pfizer and BioNTech both hailed the ACIP’s vote on Thursday.

“We are pleased with the committee’s strong majority vote, and if the FDA issues an authorization, stand at the ready to bring this vaccine to people in the U.S. in an effort to help combat this devastating pandemic,” said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO, in a statement welcoming the panel’s vote.

“I would like to thank the FDA’s advisory committee for recognizing the critical role that our vaccine may play in helping to address this ongoing pandemic. Today’s positive discussion and vote reinforces the potential of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in helping to protect people against this deadly and devastating disease,” said Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech, in a statement.

The companies were the first to seek emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, with Moderna’s candidate, called mRNA-1273, scheduled for FDA review on Dec. 17.

