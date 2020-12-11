https://www.oann.com/facebook-antitrust-cases-assigned-to-u-s-judges-named-by-obama/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=facebook-antitrust-cases-assigned-to-u-s-judges-named-by-obama



FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration

December 11, 2020

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Lawsuits filed against Facebook Inc by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state on Wednesday were assigned to two U.S. judges in Washington appointed by former President Barack Obama, federal court records released Friday show.

The antitrust complaint from 46 states the District of Columbia and Guam was assigned to Judge James E. Boasberg who has been on the court since 2011, while the FTC complaint was assigned to Judge Christopher Cooper, who has been on the court since 2014.

