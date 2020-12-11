https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/529782-fbi-issues-subpoena-for-texas-ag-records-after-whistleblower-allegations

The FBI has reportedly issued at least one federal subpoena for records from the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) amid an investigation over allegations of bribery and abuse of office.

Local outlet KVUE reported on Thursday that the subpoena was issued the day prior, however it is not immediately clear what information was requested by the FBI.

Agency spokeswoman Michelle Lee declined to comment to the outlet. The Hill has reached out Paxton’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The subpoena comes amid an ongoing investigation after members of Paxton’s staff raised red flags about actions Paxton allegedly took to benefit Nate Paul, an Austin investor and wealthy donor.

A group of current and former Paxton aides sent a letter to the state’s office of human resources on Oct. 1, claiming to have sent information to federal law enforcement. They reported that the state official had hired an outside lawyer to investigate Paul’s assertion that the FBI improperly raided his home and offices last year.

The complaint also alleges that Paul employed a woman whom Paxton had an affair with and that Paxton had recommended for a job, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The whistleblowers said in the lawsuit that over time, Paxton became “less rational in his decision making and more unwilling” to listen to criticism.

The full extent of Paxton’s connection with Paul is still unclear, according to a report from The Associated Press. Paul reportedly donated $25,000 to Paxton’s reelection campaign in 2018.

All of the whistleblowers who reported Paxton to authorities have resigned, were fired, or were put on leave. Four of them filed a lawsuit last month claiming they were the subjects of retaliation.

Paxton, however, has denied any wrongdoing and said that “after reviewing the claims made by former employees of this office, their allegations are overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts.”

The attorney general has made national headlines this week for filing a lawsuit in the Supreme Court against four battleground states in an effort to halt presidential electors from finalizing President-elect Biden’s victory over President TrumpDonald TrumpBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

