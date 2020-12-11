https://www.theepochtimes.com/fda-to-approve-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-for-emergency-use_3614318.html

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Friday that it is working quickly towards finalizing its approval for emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. In a joint statement, FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn and Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), Peter Marks, said the agency has notified Pfizer-BioNTech “that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization.” The pair also said the FDA has notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative of the vaccine’s imminent approval for emergency use so that preparations can be made for its timely distribution. The U.S. government has pledged to distribute 2.9 million doses of the vaccine to the public within 24 hours of FDA approval. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday morning that, “We could …

