Federal law enforcement this week said they seized more than 100,000 fake N95 masks, a bust worth hundreds of thousands of dollars that had been bound for hospitals on the East Coast.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement made the announcement on its website. The departments of both ICE, Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection participated in the bust.

The seizure “not only ensures the health and safety of our frontline health care workers by preventing them from receiving inferior personal protective equipment, it also protects the integrity of the American economy,” ICE Special Agent Erik Breitzke said of the bust.

“We will continue to aggressively investigate, arrest and prosecute criminal counterfeiters who show a total disregard for human life and take advantage of a relentless world pandemic for economic gain,” he added.

