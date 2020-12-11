https://thepostmillennial.com/flashback-joe-biden-says-hunter-has-not-made-money-in-china

During the presidential debates held on Oct. 23, before the general election on Nov. 3, Joe Biden was asked about his son Hunter’s alleged involvement in questionable Chinese business dealings.

President Trump raised ethics concerns as regards the Biden family businesses, saying “you’ve done very well for yourself. You have houses all over the place.”

Kristen Welker, moderating the debate, asked Biden directly:

“Vice-President Biden, there have been questions asked about the work your son has done in China and for a Ukrainian energy company when you were Vice President. In retrospect, was anything about those relationships inappropriate or unethical?”

“They weren’t unethical. Here’s what’s the deal…” Biden replied.

“Regarding Ukraine….” he said, “we had this whole question about whether or not, because he was on the board, I later learned, of Burisma, a company, that somehow I had done something wrong… “

“I did my job impeccably. I carried out US policy. Not one single solitary thing was out of line. Not a single thing.”

But Biden went on to state that “My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking? China. I have not had a … the only guy made money from China is this guy,” he said, motioning to Trump, “He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China.”



