https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/529928-giuliani-says-trump-team-not-finished-after-supreme-court-defeat

Rudy GiulianiRudy Giuliani Barr knew about federal probes into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings in spring: WSJ Giuliani released from hospital after getting treatment for coronavirus Trump’s political future depends on whether he can change MORE, President Trump Donald TrumpBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE’s personal attorney, indicated the president’s legal team will continue filing lawsuits to subvert the election results even after the Supreme Court shot down an effort to overturn the vote count in four swing states.

The vow comes after the high court dismissed a suit led by Texas, which was backed by 17 other states and 126 House Republicans, to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — four key states that secured President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE‘s win. The Supreme Court said Texas lacked the legal right to litigate over how other states conduct their elections, but Giuliani indicated Trump could bring his complaints back to lower courts.

“The case wasn’t rejected on the merits, the case was rejected on standing. So the answer to that is to bring the case now to the district court by the president, by some of the electors, alleging some of the same facts where there would be standing,” he said in a Friday interview on Newsmax.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s nothing that prevents us from filing these cases immediately in the district court in which the president of course would have standing, some of the electors would have standing in that their constitutional rights have been violated,” he added.

“We’re not finished,” he concluded. “Believe me.”

The remarks follow the most significant legal setback the GOP legal campaign has suffered since the election.

Trump and his allies in state governments across the country have pushed a litany of lawsuits based on spurious claims that widespread voter fraud and irregularities cost the president the election. However, virtually all of them have been dismissed for lack of evidence or standing.

Giuliani has been in the center of the effort, making high-profile appearances in front of lawmakers in battleground states like Michigan, though he has failed to sway any state to subvert the election results.

Following the flood of legal defeats, Trump has refocused his efforts on pressing state lawmakers to replace Biden electors with those who support him and urging members of Congress to decline to certify the election results in January.

Further legal challenges are unlikely to succeed in lower courts given the rulings that have already been handed down, and Trump’s team faces a shrinking timeline, with members of the Electoral College meeting Monday to certify the election results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

