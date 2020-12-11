https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/gop-minority-leader-kevin-mccarthy-joins-125-house-republicans-supporting-texas-supreme-court-lawsuit-pennsylvania-michigan-georgia-wisconsin/

The state of Texas sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Monday night with the US Supreme Court challenging their unlawful election procedures.

Texas argued these four states violated the US Constitution because they made changes to voting rules and procedures through the courts or through executive actions. But these states did not make the changes through the state legislatures as spelled out in the US Constitution.

President Trump Wednesday evening filed a motion to intervene to join Texas’ lawsuit because he is “the real party in interest.”

At least 18 different states are supporting Texas’s case and now the president has the backing of more than 100 House Republicans.

On Thursday, 106 House Republicans signed an amicus brief backing Texas’ Supreme Court lawsuit against Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.

“This brief presents [our] concern as Members of Congress, shared by untold millions of their constituents, that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections,” states the brief signed by 106 GOP lawmakers.

On Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and 20 House Republicans joined the 106 GOP lawmakers in backing Texas’ Supreme Court lawsuit.

