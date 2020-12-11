http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-z2dBUw2g7o/

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) sounded off on his resolution urging his GOP colleagues to send a united message in support of President Donald Trump and his efforts to ensure only legal votes were counted in the 2020 presidential election. This comes after a group of more than 100 House Republicans joined an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the State of Texas in its lawsuit against key battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Mooney said his resolution will show the American people the GOP supports Trump’s efforts to have every legal vote counted. He added that Trump deserves “his day in court.”

“I think we need to show the American people that we support our president’s efforts here to make sure legal votes are counted and illegal ones are not counted,” Mooney outlined. “We had massive mail-in votes, and a lot of the checks and balances that our Constitution requires do not appear to have been followed. So, the president deserves his day in court. He has every right to a lawsuit pushed forward. You know, the Supreme Court might weigh in, and in the end, Congress is going to have to actually vote on the legitimacy of these elections and these Electoral College votes.”

He continued, “[M]y motivation is I talked to my constituents and they didn’t see a lot of people standing up with Donald Trump simply to make sure that there wasn’t widespread election fraud. They’d look into it. If you turn a blind eye and don’t look into it, you are certainly not going to find it. There’s a lot of affidavits, a lot of reports, a lot of legal cases, so I don’t think it is controversial to say — especially as a Republican — that we support the president and we’ve got his back here.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

