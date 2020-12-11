https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/gov-cuomo-closes-indoor-dining-new-york-city-indefinitely-due-rising-covid-19-cases-video/

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced all indoor dining in New York City will be banned indefinitely due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Cuomo’s new restrictions go into effect on Monday.

Only outdoor dining (in freezing temps) and takeout orders will be allowed as we enter what was supposed to be a busy holiday season for restaurants.

“In New York City, you put the CDC caution on indoor dining together with the rate of transmission and the density and the crowding, that is a bad situation,” Cuomo said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he supported Cuomo’s decision to ban indoor dining.

Cuomo added, “It’s in everyone’s interest to get the virus under control, don’t overwhelm the hospitals, don’t overwhelm the positivity rate.”

“If we don’t slow the spread and we overwhelm the hospital system — we get to a red zone… then every restaurant goes to zero indoor, outdoor zero. That’s the worst case scenario.”

WATCH:

NEW: Indoor dining in NYC to close on Monday, Gov. Cuomo says; outdoor dining and takeout to continue. pic.twitter.com/dd1DB8zUCl — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 11, 2020

