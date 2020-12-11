https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-grandma-flips-table-uses-it-to-knock-down-customer-who-attacked-daughter-infant-grandson-in-her-restaurant

Especially in these wacky times, you never know when somebody might lose it for the most insignificant reasons.

But keep in mind, too, that you never know how willing some folks to stand up to violence — even grandmothers.

What are the details?

Surveillance video showed a woman at Panchitas Pupuseria in San Francisco’s Mission District becoming agitated while waiting for a to-go order late last month, KGO-TV reported.

“We told her it would take 15 minutes, and it took about 20 minutes,” Doris Vargas, the restaurant’s manager, told the station.

A happy camper she most definitely was not.

So hearing about the delay with her order, the woman “grabbed a jug of five-pound hand sanitizer and launched it at me while I was holding my son,” Vargas added to KGO.

With that, Doris Campos — the restaurant’s owner and Vargas’ mother — took action, the station said.

“At that moment I had to do what I had to do because my daughter and grandson were in the middle of the drama,” Campos recalled to KGO.

So Campos — who’s nearly 60 — threw an object back at the customer.

The she grabbed the table in front of her, flipped it, and then pushed it toward the customer.

The customer seemed to explode with rage and tried to throw a punch at Campos, but the grandmother kept moving the table forward — and soon knocked the irate patron right on her rear end.

What happened next?



It appears from the surveillance video that a man tried to pick up the woman from the floor. KGO said the woman eventually left the restaurant, and no one was hurt. Police said an investigation is ongoing, the station reported.

Vargas is speaking out in hopes of identifying the woman and holding her accountable, KGO noted.

“Bad behavior is something we don’t forecast for,” she added to the station before offering a plea to those patronizing her restaurant — and all eateries during the pandemic.

“Be considerate of the employees and the business,” Vargas told KGO. “And just have some empathy for the industry itself. We’re trying to stay afloat for the community and ourselves.”.

