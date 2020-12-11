https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/12/11/great-news-also-okay-report-james-bidens-corruption/

Olly-olly oxen free? Some of us haven’t shied away from the Biden Inc graft over the last year, including some legit media outlets — Politico, for instance, which had been rather vocal about it during the primaries. Now that the general election has concluded, however, perhaps we’ll start to hear more about Hunter, James, and maybe even Frank.

Today, however, it’s Biden’s brother James that has the graft hot seat. The newly reported investigation into Hunter also includes Uncle Jim:

In addition to Delaware, the securities fraud unit in the Southern District of New York also scrutinized Hunter Biden’s finances, according to the person with direct knowledge of the investigation. The person said that, as of early last year, investigators in Delaware and Washington were also probing potential money laundering and Hunter Biden’s foreign ties. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. In addition to the probe into Hunter Biden, federal authorities in the Western District of Pennsylvania are conducting a criminal investigation of a hospital business in which Joe Biden’s brother James was involved. Federal officials have asked questions about James Biden’s role in the business, according to a second person with direct knowledge of that investigation, who said it remains ongoing.

This is the Americore Health scandal, which received scant attention when the FBI raided the organization in January. Politico’s Ben Schreckinger was among the few who did write about it in depth in March, when the news of the raid and James’ connection to the company became public. James has not been averse to using his brother’s name to get ahead in business without really trying:

In the weeks since the raid, two small medical firms that did business with James Biden have claimed in civil court proceedings to have obtained evidence that he may have fraudulently transferred funds from Americore “outside of the ordinary course of business,” and a former Americore executive has told POLITICO that James Biden had more than half a million dollars transferred to him from the firm as a personal loan that has not yet been repaid. … Even before the development surrounding Americore, James Biden’s venture into health care investing has been surrounded by legal allegations and claims that he invoked his brother’s clout. Last year, two medical services firms jointly sued James Biden and his business partners in federal court in Tennessee, alleging James and his partners promised to provide a large investment from the Middle East, then pushed the firms to make expensive acquisitions, as part of a scheme to drive them out of business and steal their business models. As previously reported, those firms alleged that James Biden cited his family’s political connections and promised his older brother would promote their health care model as part of his 2020 presidential campaign. Another health care firm sued Platinum Global Partners — a Florida corporation that lists James and his wife Sara as managers — in Palm Beach County in June. The firm, which makes an oral rinse with applications for cancer patients, alleged that Platinum reneged on an agreement to invest in it and requested that Platinum turn over documents related to the Biden Cancer Initiative, a nonprofit founded by Joe Biden to fund medical research. An executive involved in litigation against James Biden previously told POLITICO that, on a call, James said he could get the Biden Cancer Initiative to promote the oral rinse.

Oddly, not too many media outlets pursued this story (although Schreckinger did in August), even though Joe Biden ostensibly ran the Biden Cancer Initiative. The Trump campaign kept trying to highlight this story along with its Hunter narratives, but most of the mainstream media shrugged it off. Schreckinger even notes that the story damaged the Trump campaign as much as it did the Biden campaign, but why? Because the national media made “Trump slags Biden” the story rather than … y’know … the actual and continuing story of Biden Inc.

And now we find out that James is also under investigation by the FBI, just five weeks after the election. Isn’t that convenient? Why, it’s almost as if the mainstream media put a lid on these issues rather than deal with them openly and honestly, with few exceptions. Go figure.

Update: Be sure to read this whole thread from Ben Domenech. Like Ben, I doubt we’ll ever see accountability from the media or tech platforms — but we certainly deserve some.

The Hunter and Jim Biden story: -Wasn’t hacked material

-Wasn’t Russian misinformation

-Is something people deserved to know before voting

-Big tech + corporate media tried to make sure that didn’t happen

-And now they’re going to gaslight you about all of it. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

