Harrison Ford is donning his hat and whip once again, reprising his role as Indiana Jones for the fifth and final movie directed by James Mangold.

The latest installment, slated for July 2022, was announced during Disney Investor Day on Thursday, along with a slew of other goods coming to Disney+ including Marvel and “Star Wars” projects.

“Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022,” Disney tweeted.

The “Indiana Jones” film will go into production this spring, Deadline reported, although Chris Pratt — who has been rumored to be attached to an “Indiana Jones” project — has not been mentioned.

Ford, 78, first starred in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981, followed by “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984), “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989) and capping it off with “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in 2008.

“Indiana Jones” producer Frank Marshall recently told Den of Geek that he had no intention on recasting the iconic lead Ford catapulted into fame in the 80s.

“We are working on the script,” Marshall said. “There will only be one Indiana Jones, and that’s Harrison Ford.”

Disney Investor Day was packed with news including “roughly” 10 Marvel series, 10 “Star Wars” series and 15 live-action, animation and Pixar series over the next few years. One project has Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader in Disney+ series “Obi-Wan.” Patty Jenkins is also directing “Rogue Squadron,” marking the first time a woman will direct a “Star Wars” film.

