Jackie Hill Perry took some time out of her day to talk with her husband about issues of race and the inherent prejudices of the white race on the June 8th episode of “With the Perrys“.

As one might expect from a woke lesbian (See here for why we use this to describe her) endorsed by the theological malcontents at the Gospel Coalition, it was bad. It was progressive and dripped of CRT. It was so woke her eyelids might as well have been held open by fishing hooks barbed into her eyebrows for how little sleep she’s able to get due to her stunning awakedness.

They spoke favorably of the rubric of Robin DiAgelos’ monstrous White Fragility, endorsed defunding the police, claimed that all white people are racists, butchered scripture, said that white people need to lay down their privilege like Jesus laid down his own, and many other spectacularly wicked things. This is a wild ride. The transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

I was talking to you about racism, and how in Robin DiAngelo’s book White Fragility, how she talks about..what she calls the “good/bad binary” which is that after or during the Civil Rights Movement, where we were able to see, you know, the marches and the police dogs and the batons, and them getting sprayed with fire hoses, and how for much of white America, they were able to really see racism and how bad and terrible and how negative it was. And so racism got labeled ‘bad’. Bad people are racist. Bad people do this. But what that’s done for many white Christians is that now they’ve put racism in a category where they themselves don’t have what they – if they don’t participate in these things that they categorize as racist, then they exclude themselves from the label. What I mean by that is, if racism is lynching, if racism is calling somebody the N-word, if racism is being deliberately discriminatory, then they’re not racist. And what that does is you don’t see that racism is a spectrum, where you don’t have to be doing these egregious intentional discriminatory acts to stilll…to be racist. And so that eliminates you from seeing yourself as you are, which is no, you most likely still have a lot of implicit bias because of the media, because of the narratives, and because of growing up in a society where whiteness is king, right? And so I think people have to recognize that, like, racism is flexible. And it has adjusted throughout the decades. And it’s a lot more subtle nowadays. But I think people have to do the work of being honest with themselves about what they think about black people, where they got that information from, and what they need to do to deconstruct it within themselves. So I think a part of the work….because there’s so many things we could do. I’ve been reading about defunding the police, and all these types of structural, strategic things, which are all good and all necessary. But I think, if you did something bogus to me, and you just came back and was like, “what do you want me to do? I washed the dishes.” And it’s like, washing the dishes is cool, but I want your heart to change. Because if your heart doesn’t change, then you’ll still continue, at some point to walk into behaviors that have hurt me in the first place. And so I feel like until all white people, and I say all white people, look within themselves and say, God, where’s the deceitfulness of my heart? Where have I bought into the narrative that all black people are criminals? Where am I treating my neighbor not as better than myself? Where am I assuming that I am superior and they are inferior because of the color of my skin? I am sorry, I have grieved you because they’re made in your image.

Preston Perry, her husband jumps in

That’s good. And also too, we have to understand that white guilt is not repentance. (Jackie. “Yeah, that’s true”) Like white guilt, feeling sorry…white guilt will make you do exactly what you have to do to get right to get rid of your guilt. So it will say, “let me do what I can so I won’t feel guilty. So my conscience is clear.” But yet that still doesn’t cause you to walk in love with your black brothers and sisters. What love does, what love says, “I will step out of my comfort zone, I will step out of my own privilege.” Right? That’s what humility does. Jesus stepped out of his own privilege. He did not count his rights regarding a thing to be grasped, but was able to let them go, but what was able to let them go to serve people. And so that’s what true Christ-like love and humility does. It says “I will let go of my own privilege. I won’t hold my white privilege a thing to be grasped. I’m willing to let them go. (Jackie speaks in tongues here over that comment.) for my black brothers and sisters in Christ. If you cannot do that, then you’re did not walking in love. Period.

