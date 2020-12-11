https://www.theepochtimes.com/house-panel-subpoenas-commerce-sec-wilbur-ross-over-census-data-anomalies_3614283.html
The congressional committee that oversees the Census Bureau issued a subpoena Thursday to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, seeking documents related to 2020 Census data errors and delays. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, alleged in a Dec. 10 statement that Ross is blocking the release of full, unredacted documents she requested about the data anomalies. Census Bureau director Steve Dillingham, in a Nov. 19 press release, acknowledged the presence of irregularities that arose during the number-crunching phase of the once-a-decade Census count, which is the basis for allocating some $1.5 trillion in annual federal spending and for divvying up congressional seats. On the same day, Maloney issued a statement calling on Dillingham to produce documents relating to the data anomalies, and cited press reports claiming that “career officials at the Census Bureau have determined that they are unable to produce an accurate …