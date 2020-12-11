https://thehill.com/homenews/house/529906-house-republicans-who-didnt-sign-onto-texas-lawsuit

Dozens of House Republicans opted not to join 126 of their GOP colleagues in signing onto an amicus brief in support of the Texas lawsuit aimed at overturning the election results in four key states that were key to securing President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE‘s (D) win.

The brief, which was filed on Thursday, states that it “presents [our] concern as Members of Congress, shared by untold millions of their constituents, that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed the lawsuit to the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The suit targeted results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, claiming the states’ mail-in voting efforts during the pandemic were unconstitutional. Attorneys general from 18 other red states also joined the effort, which the Supreme Court rejected Friday.

Rep. Mike Johnson James (Mike) Michael JohnsonThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – COVID-19 vaccine moves ahead. Congress? Not so much More than 100 House Republicans sign brief backing Texas lawsuit challenging election results New RSC chairman sees ‘Trumpism’ as future MORE (La.) — a top ally of President Trump Donald TrumpBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE who serves as chair of the Republican Study Committee and will soon join House GOP leadership — helped lead the push for support among Republican lawmakers. Johnson said with more time he believes additional members would have signed onto the brief.

“As I mentioned to the president on a phone call last night, the names on the brief itself is not necessarily an indication of a complete list of House Republicans who are supportive of the legal efforts and the overall importance of ensuring the integrity of our election system,” he told The Hill in an interview on Friday.

“It was merely a function of the clock, and that I ran out of time to address some of the kind of detailed, really minor concerns that some of the members had about just particular lines or arguments in the brief. And we did at one point just simply have to cut it off and file.”

While the majority of House Republicans signed on, some critics close to Trump argued they thought the move set a bad precedent moving forward.

Here are the House Republicans who didn’t sign on:

Mark Amodei Mark Eugene AmodeiBipartisan lawmakers call for Postal Service relief Mnuchin details IRS challenges with cash-only marijuana businesses On The Trail: Democrats plan to hammer Trump on Social Security, Medicare MORE (Nev.)

Kelly Armstrong (N.D.)

Don Bacon (Neb.)

Troy Balderson (Ohio)

Andy Barr Andy BarrOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Energy issues rule allowing companies to develop own efficiency tests for products | GOP lawmakers push back on Federal Reserve’s climate risk efforts GOP lawmakers push back on Federal Reserve’s climate risk efforts Rep. Andy Barr beats back Democratic challenge in Kentucky MORE (Ky.)

Rob Bishop Robert (Rob) William BishopOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Westerman tapped as top Republican on House Natural Resources Committee | McMorris Rodgers wins race for top GOP spot on Energy and Commerce | EPA joins conservative social network Parler Bruce Westerman tapped as top Republican on House Natural Resources Committee Republicans in campaign mode for top spots on House environmental committees MORE (Utah), retiring

Susan Brooks Susan Wiant BrooksVoters elected a record number of Black women to Congress this year — none were Republican Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year The year of the Republican woman MORE (Ind.), retiring

Vern Buchanan Vernon Gale BuchananMORE (Fla.)

Larry Bucshon Larry Dean BucshonVaccine development process is safe, claims of the contrary are baseless Congress must protect kidney disease patients during the COVID-19 pandemic NIH begins studying hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as COVID-19 treatment MORE (Ind.)

John Carter John Rice CarterGOP’s Carter fends off challenge in Texas Cook Political Report shifts 8 more House races toward Democrats Biden, Democrats see late opportunity in Texas MORE (Texas)

Steve Chabot Steven (Steve) Joseph ChabotTop GOP lawmaker touts ‘more flexible’ PPP loans in bipartisan proposal The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Congress moves to avert shutdown as virus talks stall again The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – House bucks veto threat to approve defense bill as virus relief in limbo MORE (Ohio)

Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyMore than 100 House Republicans sign brief backing Texas lawsuit challenging election results Wyoming mask mandate backed by GOP lawmakers goes into effect The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – House bucks veto threat to approve defense bill as virus relief in limbo MORE (Wyo.)

Tom Cole Thomas (Tom) Jeffrey ColeHouse report says lawmakers could securely cast remote votes amid pandemic Next Congress expected to have record diversity Native Americans elected to Congress in record numbers this year MORE (Okla.)

James ComerJames (Jamie) R. ComerBiden names John Kerry as ‘climate czar’ in new administration Hillicon Valley: Department of Justice sues Google | House Republicans push for tech bias hearing | Biden drawing more Twitter engagement for first time House Republicans push VA for details on recent data breach MORE (Ky.)

Paul Cook Paul Joseph CookLawmakers seek extension for tribes to spend stimulus money following Treasury delays The 14 other key races to watch on Super Tuesday Republicans eye top spot on Natural Resources panel MORE (Calif.)

John Curtis (Utah)

Warren Davidson Warren Earl DavidsonGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Hillicon Valley: House votes to condemn QAnon | Americans worried about foreign election interference | DHS confirms request to tap protester phones House approves measure condemning QAnon, but 17 Republicans vote against it MORE (Ohio)

Rodney Davis Rodney Lee DavisGOP Rep. Dan Newhouse tests positive for COVID-19 Colorado Democrat Ed Perlmutter tests positive for coronavirus Biden’s gain is Democratic baseball’s loss with Cedric Richmond MORE (Ill.)

Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickHouse approves bill banning big cat ownership after Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Democrats were united on top issues this Congress — but will it hold? Divided citizenry and government — a call to action for common ground MORE (Pa.)

Mike Gallagher Michael (Mike) John GallagherGraham says Stacey Abrams ‘conned’ Georgia GOP into helping Biden win Defense pick faces big hurdle Hillicon Valley: Government used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 | Defense bill leaves out Section 230 repeal, includes White House cyber czar position | Officials warn hackers are targeting vaccine supply chain MORE (Wis.)

Mike Garcia (Calif.)

Anthony GonzalezAnthony GonzalezCheney, top GOP lawmakers ask Trump campaign for proof of election fraud House Hispanic Republicans welcome four new members How to expand rural broadband, fast and affordably MORE (Ohio)

Paul Gosar Paul Anthony GosarPress: America: Love it or leave it! Arizona legislature shuts down after Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Westerman tapped as top Republican on House Natural Resources Committee | McMorris Rodgers wins race for top GOP spot on Energy and Commerce | EPA joins conservative social network Parler MORE (Ariz.)

Kay Granger Norvell (Kay) Kay GrangerThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – COVID-19 vaccine moves ahead. Congress? Not so much GOP divided by pro-Trump Texas election suit More than 100 House Republicans sign brief backing Texas lawsuit challenging election results MORE (Texas)

Garret Graves Garret Neal GravesNew Interior order undermines conservation bill Trump campaigned on, critics say OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden expected to issue swift reversals on climate | Senate proposes spending increase at environmental agencies | Court halts permits for contentious Mountain Valley Pipeline Trump administration submits list of conservation projects after the deadline MORE (La.)

Glenn Grothman Glenn S. GrothmanHopes and fears for religious freedom in Vietnam GOP lawmakers comply with Pelosi’s mask mandate for House floor GOP-Trump fractures on masks open up MORE (Wis.)

Brett Guthrie Steven (Brett) Brett GuthrieHillicon Valley: Zuckerberg and Dorsey return for another hearing | House passes 5G funding bill | Twitter introduces ‘fleets’ House approves legislation providing 0 million to boost US 5G efforts Ensuring more Americans have access to 5G technology MORE (Ky.)

Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerBipartisan group seizes spotlight, and more clout Democrats were united on top issues this Congress — but will it hold? House Hispanic Republicans welcome four new members MORE (Wash.)

French Hill James (French) French HillMnuchin faces heat over coronavirus rescue loan to trucking company Democrats projected to retain House majority Live updates: Democrats seek to extend House advantage MORE (Ark.)

George Holding George Edward Bell HoldingLara Trump leading Republicans in 2022 North Carolina Senate poll Rundown of the House seats Democrats, GOP flipped on Election Day Democrat Deborah Ross wins open seat in North Carolina, flipping seat MORE (N.C.), retiring

Will Hurd William Ballard HurdDefense policy bill would create new cyber czar position House Hispanic Republicans welcome four new members Democrats lead in diversity in new Congress despite GOP gains MORE (Texas), retiring

Dusty Johnson (S.D.)

David Joyce David JoyceCandymakers meet virtually with lawmakers for annual fly-in, discuss Halloween safety Stand-alone bill to provide relief for airlines blocked on House floor Republicans shrug off Kasich’s Democratic convention speech MORE (Ohio)

John Katko John Michael KatkoJohn Katko tapped to be next ranking member of House Committee on Homeland Security Ransomware attacks pose 2021 challenges for Congress Hillicon Valley: GOP chairman says defense bill leaves out Section 230 repeal | Senate panel advances FCC nominee | Krebs says threats to election officials ‘undermining democracy’ MORE (N.Y.)

Peter King (N.Y.), retiring

Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerCongress dares Trump to veto defense bill OVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA declines to tighten key air pollution standards | Despite risks to polar bears, Trump pushes ahead with oil exploration in Arctic | Biden to champion climate action in 2021 The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – So many questions about COVID-19 vaccines MORE (Ill.)

Frank Lucas Frank Dean LucasThe US’s investment in AI is lagging, we have a chance to double it Trump administration signs AI research and development agreement with the UK OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House passes sweeping clean energy bill | Pebble Mine CEO resigns over secretly recorded comments about government officials | Corporations roll out climate goals amid growing pressure to deliver MORE (Okla.)

Thomas Massie Thomas Harold MassieCheney seeks to cool tensions with House conservatives House in near-unanimous vote affirms peaceful transfer of power Ron Paul hospitalized in Texas MORE (Ky.)

Brian Mast Brian Jeffrey MastFive Republicans vote for bill to decriminalize marijuana House passes sweeping reform bill to decriminalize marijuana House Hispanic Republicans welcome four new members MORE (Fla.)

Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulOvernight Defense: Pentagon prepping for Trump order to draw down in Afghanistan, Iraq | Questions swirl after DOD purge | 10th service member killed by COVID-19 Former VOA producer sues US global media agency over termination Record number of women to serve in the next Congress MORE (Texas)

Patrick McHenry Patrick Timothy McHenryBottom line Sweeping financial crimes bill to hitch a ride on defense measure Biden names Janet Yellen as his Treasury nominee MORE (N.C.)

David McKinley (W.Va.)

Paul Mitchell Paul MitchellGOP lawmaker to Trump: Drop election argument ‘for the sake of our Nation’ Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year House GOP lawmaker: Biden should be recognized as president-elect MORE (Mich.), retiring

Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesBiden’s Cabinet a battleground for future GOP White House hopefuls Overnight Defense: Trump loyalist to lead Pentagon transition | Democrats ask VA for vaccine distribution plan | Biden to get classified intel reports Ex-Nunes aide linked to Biden conspiracy theories will lead Pentagon transition MORE (Calif.)

Pete Olson Peter (Pete) Graham OlsonRepublican Fort Bend County Sheriff wins Texas House seat 10 bellwether House races to watch on election night Democrats, GOP fighting over largest House battlefield in a decade MORE (Texas), retiring

Tom Reed Tom ReedBipartisan group unveils new details on COVID-19 relief measure Bipartisan group seizes spotlight, and more clout Democrats face increasing pressure to back smaller COVID-19 stimulus MORE (N.Y.)

Denver Riggleman Denver RigglemanFive Republicans vote for bill to decriminalize marijuana House passes sweeping reform bill to decriminalize marijuana GOP lawmaker blasts incoming freshman over allegations of presidential voter fraud MORE (Va.), lost reelection

Martha Roby Martha Dubina RobyThe year of the Republican woman Barry Moore wins Alabama GOP runoff to replace Martha Roby The 14 other key races to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (Ala.), retiring

Phil Roe David (Phil) Phillip RoeIllinois Republican elected to serve as next ranking member of House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year Diana Harshbarger wins GOP primary to replace Rep. Phil Roe MORE (Tenn.), retiring

Hal Rogers Harold (Hal) Dallas RogersHouse Democrats push for resuming aid to Palestinians in spending bill House panel approves bill funding WHO, paring back abortion restrictions Democrats take aim at Trump’s policies on 2021 funding markups MORE (Ky.)

Francis Rooney Laurence (Francis) Francis RooneyTime to concede: The peaceful transition of power is an American tradition House GOP lawmaker: Biden should be recognized as president-elect Most Republicans avoid challenging Trump on election MORE (Fla.)

Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyGOP divided by pro-Trump Texas election suit More than 100 House Republicans sign brief backing Texas lawsuit challenging election results GOP lawmaker: Texas election lawsuit represents ‘a dangerous violation of federalism’ MORE (Texas)

David Schweikert David SchweikertHouse GOP proposed rules change sparks concern Next Congress expected to have record diversity Embattled Schweikert beats back Democratic challenge in Arizona MORE (Ariz.)

Jim Sensenbrenner Frank (Jim) James SensenbrennerHouse Judiciary Republicans mockingly tweet ‘Happy Birthday’ to Hillary Clinton after Barrett confirmation Republicans call for Judiciary hearing into unrest in cities run by Democrats Scott Fitzgerald wins Wisconsin GOP primary to replace Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner MORE (Wis.), retiring

John Shimkus John Mondy ShimkusHere are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year Asbestos ban stalls in Congress amid partisan fight Women rise on K Street — slowly MORE (Ill.), retiring

Christopher Smith (N.J.)

Lloyd Smucker Lloyd Kenneth SmuckerHouse Republicans ask Amtrak CEO for information on Biden’s train trips Rep. Lloyd Smucker added to House GOP leadership Lobbying World MORE (Pa.)

Bryan Steil (Wis.)

Chris Stewart Chris StewartAtlanta Wendy’s 911 call the night of Rayshard Brooks’s death released Tyler Perry offers to pay for funeral of Rayshard Brooks Current, former NHL players form diversity coalition to fight intolerance in hockey MORE (Utah)

Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversLawmakers highlight housing affordability, struggling businesses in push for more COVID-19 aid The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by UAE – Vaccine breakthrough spurs markets; McConnell warns Trump on Afghanistan GOP lawmakers distance themselves from Trump comments on transfer of power MORE (Ohio)

Van Taylor Van TaylorVan Taylor wins reelection to Texas seat held by GOP since 1968 Live updates: Democrats seek to extend House advantage Biden pushes into Trump territory MORE (Texas)

Mac Thornberry William (Mac) McClellan ThornberryHouse approves defense policy bill despite Trump veto threat Congress dares Trump to veto defense bill Overnight Defense: Congress headed to veto showdown with Trump over defense bill | House to vote on stopgap spending bill | Biden to name Pentagon chief pick Friday MORE (Texas), retiring

Scott Tipton Scott R. TiptonNewly elected Colorado Republican wants to carry her gun in the Capitol: report QAnon backer Boebert wins Colorado House race Energized by polls, House Democrats push deeper into GOP territory MORE (Colo.), lost reelection

Michael Turner (Ohio)

Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonGOP lawmaker to Trump: Drop election argument ‘for the sake of our Nation’ Pressure grows from GOP for Trump to recognize Biden election win Republican Michigan congressman: ‘The people have spoken’ MORE (Mich.)

Greg Walden Gregory (Greg) Paul WaldenOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Energy issues rule allowing companies to develop own efficiency tests for products | GOP lawmakers push back on Federal Reserve’s climate risk efforts Bipartisan fix for ‘surprise’ medical bills hits roadblock Bipartisan fix for ‘surprise’ medical bills hits roadblock with powerful chairman MORE (Ore.), retiring

Steve Watkins Steven (Steve) Charles WatkinsRepublicans hold on to competitive Kansas House seat Ethics panel opens probe into Rep. Watkins after voter fraud charges The Hill’s Campaign Report: COVID-19 puts conventions in flux MORE (Kan.), lost reelection

Steve Womack Stephen (Steve) Allen WomackJason Smith set to serve as top Republican on House Budget Committee On The Money: Trump gambles with new stimulus strategy | Trump cannot block grand jury subpoena for his tax returns, court rules | Long-term jobless figures rise, underscoring economic pain Womack to replace Graves on Financial Services subcommittee MORE (Ark.)

Don Young Donald (Don) Edwin YoungFive Republicans vote for bill to decriminalize marijuana House passes sweeping reform bill to decriminalize marijuana OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump administration proceeds with rollback of bird protections despite objections | Trump banking proposal on fossil fuels sparks backlash from libertarians | EU 2019 greenhouse gas emissions down 24 percent MORE (Alaska)

– Olivia Beavers contributed.

