https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/11/huffpost-is-trying-so-hard-to-paint-tulsi-gabbard-as-a-traitor-to-lgbtq-for-wanting-to-preserve-integrity-of-womens-school-sports/

In case you hadn’t heard, Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has introduced legislation that would withhold federal funding from schools that allow transgender young women to compete in women’s sports:

NEW: Hawaii Rep. @TulsiGabbard introduces bill called ‘Protect Women’s Sports Act’ — would clarify Title IX protections to be based on biological sex, which would impact transgender athletes participating in athletic programs for women and girls @KITV4 pic.twitter.com/VcDDgO1mFL — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) December 10, 2020

Disincentivizing schools from allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports seems pretty logical to us.

So naturally, the HuffPost is pissed:

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard who has claimed to support the LGBTQ community, is pushing a bill to bar schools from receiving federal funds if they allow transgender girls to compete in women’s sports. pic.twitter.com/c0pqusHx0c — HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 11, 2020

How is it not supporting the LGBTQ community to want young women athletes to play on a level field? Does supporting the LGBTQ community dictate that girls get screwed over? What about lesbian athletes who don’t want to compete against male athletes? Are they not supporting the LGBTQ community?

HuffPo is trying so hard with this one. https://t.co/6KDntftdvR — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 11, 2020

They really are. And it’s working with plenty of people:

And she is a democrat? — Hector of Texas (@HectorofTexas1) December 11, 2020

We don’t need a law for this, it’s pure hate baiting disguised as protection. — dlefler (@davidlefler) December 11, 2020

Disgusting — David Barham (@dmbarham1) December 11, 2020

Stop using cis women as a weapon to hurt trans kids. #ProtectTransYouth https://t.co/xVjHkSq9Er — Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri (@PPMO_Advocates) December 11, 2020

@TulsiPress Once again shows us EXACTLY who she is inside. A LYING COWARD WHO WANTS TO PERSECUTE LGBTQ HUMANS BECAUSE OF HER CULT FUELED RAGE. EVIL TRASH https://t.co/MC87e5R6xw — Land Of Denial (@denial_land) December 11, 2020

Makes no sense! Gender should make no difference to play sports! This is stupid! And Rep Gabbard should be ashamed! — Eve ryan (@Everyan56939321) December 11, 2020

Why doesn’t she just switch to a Republican and get it over with? They seem to love her. — TheatreTechGuy (@theatretechguy) December 11, 2020

Tulsi. Is. Not. A. Democrat. I can’t wait until this asshole is no longer in Congress. https://t.co/TTwlkDWck9 — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 11, 2020

So, basically, Tulsi Gabbard is a traitor to the Party of Science™ by believing in basic biology. At least according to HuffPost et al.

When “news organizations” become soo woke, they go all the way back around to being misogynistic. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/kmraIlns0e — SemperReloaded (@SlaughteringIt) December 11, 2020

Fortunately there are still plenty of people who support following the actual science on this.

So it’s not possible to support the LGBTQ community, and support fairness in women’s athletics? https://t.co/A6u0OSDyjV — Essential Ag Worker (@bphesq) December 11, 2020

Supporting female athletes isn’t oppressive. — SP Amoeba (@KeystoneSP) December 11, 2020

There’s a huge difference between being supportive of LGBTQ and letting biological males take over women’s sports. If you support women in any way shape or form, then you support their efforts to compete fairly — Topher (@tophernugent) December 11, 2020

It’s not anti-transgender. It’s pro woman. — BigBert (@BigBertMN79) December 11, 2020

GOOD FOR HER!!!!! About time someone stood up for womens rights — Aesop (@LLaesop) December 11, 2020

Yes!! We need to protect women’s sports! — AlohaMama (@hischmidts11) December 11, 2020

Love this! Go Tulsi! 🎉🚀 — Wags (@40runner1) December 11, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

