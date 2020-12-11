https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/huge-attorney-matthew-deperno-confirms-dominion-voting-machines-michigan-county-changed-votes-trump-biden-not-human-error/

On Monday we reported on the investigation by Attorney Matthew Deperno into the Antrim County Michigan Dominion Voting Machines. DePerno was able to quickly assemble a team of seven highly trained forensic IT experts to conduct the forensic examination.

On Sunday morning, the seven-people IT forensic team arrived; Mr. Bailey and his attorney Matt DePerno were given access to the county building and started gathering the forensic evidence.

After 8 hours, the collection was complete. With 16 CF cards (similar to SIM cards), 16 thumb drives, and forensic images of the Dominion voting machines in hand, the IT team was escorted to the local Antrim County Airport by two Antrim County Sheriff vehicles, where they boarded their jet plane with evidence in hand.

Mr. DePerno expected to have the results of the study sometime Tuesday. He didn’t receive the result until later this week.

TRENDING: BREAKING: US Supreme Court Throws Out Texas Lawsuit Against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin

Tonight Atty. DePerno went on Greg Kelly on Newsmax. The information he shared was explosive.

Matthew DePerno: Well the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said it happened by human error. We discovered that’s not true, that’s a lie. It didn’t happen by human error. It happened by a computer program called Dominion Voting System. And through our lawsuit we were able to get access to the Dominion Voting System program and my team went on last Sunday and we took forensic images on that computer system, 16 CF data cards, 16 thumb drives, and we got the forensic image of the actual tabulation machine in the Antrim County clerk office.

Here’s the video:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

