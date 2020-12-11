http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61951
- Popular
-
‘National Security Disaster’: House Unanimously Passes TPS Amnesty For Hong Kong Residents, Expands Definition Of ‘Refugee’
-
Ben Shapiro: ‘Get The Vaccine, Dopes’
-
The Daily Caller Runs Koch-Funded Propaganda Hailing Big Tech As ‘Champions Of Free Speech’
-
Snopes: Fmr Pfizer VP Did Not Say CV Vaccine Causes ‘Female Sterilization,’ Only That It’s ‘Possible’
-
YouTube’s New Rules Now Ban The Majority Of Americans From Expressing Their Political Views
|
Virginia’s Democrat Governor Ralph Northam on Thursday announced a host of new restrictive lockdown measures and mocked Christians for wanting to go to church to worship God.
“This year, we need to think about what is truly the most important thing. Is it the worship or the building?” Northam said during a press conference. “For me, God is wherever you are. You don’t have to sit in the church pew for God to hear your prayers.”
How would you like it if a Christian governor told you that you don’t have to sacrifice babies to Moloch to worship the Devil?
“I have heard reports. They don’t use distancing inside the church. They are not wearing masks. Quite frankly we know that a lot of the spread is coming from this,” Northam said.
Notice how he only chose to single out Christians for chastising. He would never dare tell Jews they “don’t have to go to synagogue” to worship God or tell Muslims they “don’t have to go to a mosque!”
Meanwhile, Northam’s new lockdown measures demand everyone live according to his faith by mandating masks both indoors and outdoors and ordering everyone to stay in their homes between midnight and 5 AM every day to theoretically “stop the spread!”
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.