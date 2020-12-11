

Virginia’s Democrat Governor Ralph Northam on Thursday announced a host of new restrictive lockdown measures and mocked Christians for wanting to go to church to worship God. Virginia’s Democrat Governor Ralph Northam on Thursday announced a host of new restrictive lockdown measures and mocked Christians for wanting to go to church to worship God. “This year, we need to think about what is truly the most important thing. Is it the worship or the building?” Northam said during a press conference. “For me, God is wherever you are. You don’t have to sit in the church pew for God to hear your prayers.” Heading into the holiday season, Virginia’s Democrat Governor Ralph Northam ramps up his attacks on faith communities during his press conference on new coronavirus restrictions. “You don’t have to sit in the Church pew…” pic.twitter.com/U6Uwv4k971 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 10, 2020

Your God is Satan, Governor. How would you like it if a Christian governor told you that you don’t have to sacrifice babies to Moloch to worship the Devil? VA gov on abortion this morning: “If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians & mother” pic.twitter.com/cc15pVLjIQ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 30, 2019

As Breitbart reports, Northam “blamed churches for contributing to the spread of the virus, noting that some houses of worship were not social distancing or wearing masks.” “I have heard reports. They don’t use distancing inside the church. They are not wearing masks. Quite frankly we know that a lot of the spread is coming from this,” Northam said. Notice how he only chose to single out Christians for chastising. He would never dare tell Jews they “don’t have to go to synagogue” to worship God or tell Muslims they “don’t have to go to a mosque!” Meanwhile, Northam’s new lockdown measures demand everyone live according to his faith by mandating masks both indoors and outdoors and ordering everyone to stay in their homes between midnight and 5 AM every day to theoretically “stop the spread!” NEW >> Here’s Virginia’s #COVID19 modified stay at home order.

Bottom Line:

• Virginians are told to stay at home between 12AM & 5AM.

• Masks mandated indoors, even at +6ft distance

• Social gatherings capped at 10 people

• Order takes effect 12:01AM Dec 14@WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/ZcxCs41hbb — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) December 10, 2020

