https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/covid-economic-collapse-orchestrated-uh-yes/

I’m going to be quoting a lot of sources in this column rather than writing much original content. That’s because there are so many others saying things better than I can.

A few days ago, I read a piece by Daisy Luther (The Organic Prepper) called “How the COVID Response has Destroyed the Personal Finances of Americans.” It was so depressing that I could only read it a little at a time. Normally Luther does a superb job of offering hope in seemingly hopeless situations; but boy, this one was a downer from start to finish.

Among much else, the author wrote: “In the United States, our personal finances have taken blow after blow. Eight million more Americans than last year are now living in poverty as millions of jobs have disappeared, never to return. Data from the review site Yelp shows that 60% of the businesses that shut down due to COVID have permanently closed. People who were formerly struggling are sinking, and many of those who were comfortably middle class are desperately trying to stay afloat. It isn’t so much the virus that has caused our financial woes – it’s the response to the virus. Federal, state, and local governments have deemed what businesses are allowed to operate and how they must do so. This has resulted in the loss of businesses themselves, loss of sales, and loss of jobs. Nearly every family is feeling the effects to some degree.”

For families affected by the lockdowns, the pain is unimaginable. I nearly wept when I read one comment written by a desperate mother: “All our savings are gone. We will probably lose our only vehicle this week. Our house will be foreclosed on in January. We have done everything we can to stop the bleeding, most of our bills are 3-6 months behind. I’ve applied everywhere I can, fast food, everything and I haven’t been hired. Our kids have asked for socks for Christmas and basically only that, because they know how bad it is and they all need socks. I sew and I tried to create an Etsy shop, sell things on Facebook marketplace and I sold nothing. So much wasted time. We’ve sold quite a few of our belongings. I don’t even know what to do anymore. We’ve asked for help, but there isn’t any charity with money left. So being homeless with 5 kids is going to be excellent. If anything major were to happen right now, I don’t know what we would do. Major stuff is coming.”

Make no mistake, we’re in the throes of an orchestrated economic collapse. Orchestrated. Got that? Orchestrated. It’s not about controlling a virus; it’s about controlling people. Even Rush Limbaugh is calling this a “plandemic.”

One person commented: “I remember thinking when the lockdowns started – don’t they know this is going to destroy the economy? And then reality hit me, and I knew that this is their end game and that it’s all been planned.”

“It just seems like the goalposts keep moving and some of these policies don’t seem tied to science,” says Steven Greenhut, a Sacramento-area resident working for R Street Institute. “I mean, we ought to treat coronavirus seriously, but just to try to shutdown society without considering the impact on people who are trying to feed themselves and earn a living, it seems crazy.”

“Science,” in other words, usually means whatever a political tyrant wants it to mean. We all know Trump rallies are “superspreader” events, but BLM or Antifa protests or Biden celebrations are fine, just fine.

Along with millions of others, we’ve experienced the economic fallout. Our wholesale woodcraft business that has supported us for nearly 30 years absolutely tanked during 2020. Thirty years of building up a business, and now it’s gone. Thankfully, we had other financial irons in the fire, but our wholesalers are struggling because their sales venues have been completely shut down for the foreseeable future.

“At some point, we have to realize that while the pandemic is real, the removal of our freedoms is a bigger threat to society,” notes Jared Dyson on the Liberty Loft. “The Democrats are openly destroying our economy. They are killing small businesses while providing no relief or aid to those that are suffering. … The coronavirus has infected over 15 million Americans, less than 10% of the U.S. population, and has a death rate of less than 0.5%. Does that warrant destroying small businesses and livelihoods across the country?”

“When policymakers promulgate COVID-19 restrictions, they are asking the people with the least economic margin for error to sacrifice the most,” adds Rich Lowry with National Review.

And the worst may yet to come. According to ZeroHedge, “January is going to be a mess. America’s small-time landlords, along with their tenants, are in trouble as safety nets are set to expire. Tenants haven’t paid rent in months, with a looming eviction moratorium expiring at the end of December. According to Reuters, the lack of rental income for landlords has also been troublesome, with many skipping mortgage payments, potentially resulting in a firesale of properties in the year ahead. For 12 million Americans and their families – this Christmas will be their worst – as the extended unemployment benefits that have kept many of them afloat are set to expire later this month. Then on New Year’s Day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium expires, which could result in a massive wave of evictions in the first half of 2021. At the moment, $70 billion in unpaid back rent and utilities are set to come due.”

And it’s not just in America. Even liberal sources such as Time magazine are admitting “COVID-19 linked hunger could cause more deaths than the disease itself,” stating: “121 million more people [globally] could be ‘pushed to the brink of starvation this year’ as a result of disruption to food production and supplies, diminishing aid as well as mass unemployment.”

Rand Paul has pointed out there’s no scientific evidence tyrannical lockdowns work: “You can take advice and you can give advice. But once you mandate it, it doesn’t become advice. It becomes a form of tyranny.”

OK, my rant is over. But the economic misery for millions of people continues. Folks, the pain isn’t worth the cost.

The post Is the COVID economic collapse orchestrated? Uh … YES! appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

