New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Friday that indoor dining in New York City will be terminated again as COVID-19 cases in the city’s five boroughs and the rest of the state continue to skyrocket, as well as across the whole United States.

In response to Gov. Cuomo’s order, Fox News’ Janice Dean, who has been a fierce advocate against the New York leader’s handling of the virus suggested he “donate all of the proceeds including the huge advance from your fictional ‘leadership’ book to all the restaurants you’re closing.”

Dean has fought tirelessly to expose Gov. Cuomo’s order at the start of COVID-19 that forced nursing homes to take in recovering patients with the virus. She lost loved ones as a result of that very order.

Hey tough guy @NYGovCuomo why not donate all the proceeds including the huge advance from your fictional “leadership” book to all the restaurants you’re closing. You did not succeed in New York. In fact you are making things even worse. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 11, 2020

Because New York City’s number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have increased drastically during the past two weeks, the three-term governor stated during a virtual press conference that “[w]e’re going to close indoor dining in New York City on Monday”.

Restaurants, it should be noted, are still permitted to offer take-out, delivery, and outdoor dining options.

This announcement follows a statement from Cuomo earlier this week that, if New York City’s hospitalization rate has not stabilized, indoor dining would either be closed or reduced.

Comparatively, New York City was slower than the rest of the state in loosening its coronavirus restrictions after the initial spring months of the pandemic during which it became the United States’ deadly epicenter. While the city only allowed indoor dining to resume at 25% capacity on September 30, neighboring Long Island’s two counties, for example, began to allow indoor dining back in late June at 50% capacity.

During the previous virtual presser, Cuomo also made a point in calling on the federal government to provide economic relief to businesses affected by the pandemic and the accompanying restrictions, amidst both New York State and City finding themselves economically and fiscally devastated by the virus.

“The federal government must provide relief to bars and restaurants in this next [stimulus] package,” Cuomo urged.

This latest development from Cuomo comes as United States’ total coronavirus death toll surpasses 282,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, with its total confirmed infections climbing well past 15 million.

