https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/529826-jeb-bush-blasts-texas-lawsuit-this-is-crazy-it-will-be-killed-on

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is among the Republicans criticizing Texas’s Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to overturn the presidential election results in several battleground states that voted for President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE, calling it “crazy.”

“Why are smart people advancing this notion?” Bush tweeted late Thursday. “Let it go. The election is over.”

This is crazy. it will be killed on arrival. Why are smart people advancing this notion? Let it go. The election is over. https://t.co/ocvaAYnata — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) on Tuesday filed the lawsuit against Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — all states Biden won. The suit argues that electors from those states should not cast their votes because the states unconstitutionally changed their voting processes to allow for increased mail-in voting.

Multiple other red states have since joined Texas’s suit.

President Trump Donald TrumpBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE, who has repeated false claims alleging the election was “stolen” or “rigged,” moved to intervene in the case this week as well.

The lawsuit has drawn mixed reviews from Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 100 House Republicans signed an amicus brief on Thursday in support of it, but others have criticized the challenge and the legal arguments it makes.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) explained he wasn’t joining Republicans backing the case because he viewed it as a “dangerous violation of federalism.”

“Respectfully, I will not join because I believe the case itself represents a dangerous violation of federalism & sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states,” he said in a tweet.



The president’s reelection campaign and its allies have filed dozens of lawsuits attempting to overturn election results in a handful of swing states, but so far their cases have overwhelming failed to advance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

