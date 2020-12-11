https://www.faithwire.com/2020/12/10/jk-rowling-says-shes-received-heartbreaking-letters-from-people-who-regret-trans-surgeries/
About The Author
Related Posts
Mark Dice Reminds Muslim Marxist Ilhan Omar She’s Being Sued for Defamation After Smearing Kyle Rittenhouse as a ‘Domestic Terrorist’
December 7, 2020
Communist Democrat NYC Mayor Bill de Bozo Says People Should Avoid ‘Big Meals Together’ As New York City Cases Spike
November 10, 2020
Erie County, NY Comptroller Strips Health Department of Ability to Collect Chi-Com Virus-Related Fines
December 3, 2020
TechCrunch Editor-At-Large Incensed Parler Exists
November 11, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy