(GATEWAY PUNDIT) – Joe Biden has not even been certified as the winner of the 2020 election yet, but is already reportedly crafting new measures for gun control.

And it should come as no surprise that he is not even planning legislation to send to America’s representatives but rather is planning to take steps through executive action.

As usual, Democrats just can’t wait to take rights away from law abiding citizens.

