https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/joe-biden-kamala-harris-time-magazines-2020-person-year/
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 person of the year.
What a joke.
Advertisement – story continues below
Joe Biden called a lid on his entire 2020 campaign and Kamala Harris never gave a press conference.
Biden and Harris hid from the press as the corrupt Marxist machine worked to steal the 2020 election by flooding a few key cities with millions of illegal ballots after Election Day.
TRENDING: BREAKING: Now the Democrat Attorneys General Align with Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia – Nearly Every State Has Picked Sides
Notice the “M” gives both of them devil horns.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4
— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
This is a more accurate TIME cover:
Fixed it, @TIME pic.twitter.com/QTE7GHUsCg
— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) December 11, 2020