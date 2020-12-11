https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/joe-biden-kamala-harris-time-magazines-2020-person-year/

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 person of the year.

What a joke.

Joe Biden called a lid on his entire 2020 campaign and Kamala Harris never gave a press conference.

Biden and Harris hid from the press as the corrupt Marxist machine worked to steal the 2020 election by flooding a few key cities with millions of illegal ballots after Election Day.

Notice the “M” gives both of them devil horns.

This is a more accurate TIME cover:

