A judge in Missouri on Thursday ordered the removal of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from a high-profile gun case after she used it to fundraise. Courts have held that a prosecutor should be disqualified if he or she has a personal interest in the outcome of the prosecution, Circuit Judge Thomas Clark II said in a 23-page order. “This court does not seek to ‘interfere with the democratic process’ but strongly believes the present ‘circumstances’ justify disqualification,” Clark wrote. “Deference to precedent, acknowledging the will of the voters, and respecting separation of powers are all vital to a representative government, an equitable criminal justice system, and the rule of law. Likewise, campaigning without tainting the right to a fair trial is equally compelling and constitutionally sacred.” Gardner, a Democrat, prominently featured the case in fundraising emails while she campaigned for reelection over the summer. The emails “raise an appearance …