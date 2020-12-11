https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ken-paxton-texas-lawsuit/2020/12/11/id/1001128

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax TV on Friday that the Democrat response to his state’s lawsuit over the 2020 presidential election is “extreme,” and that he and the other states involved are just “asking to be heard.”

Paxton noted on “John Bachman Now” that “the founders put in place these lawsuits allowing us to go to the U.S. Supreme Court on these lawsuits between states, designed so that states don’t go to war against each other. They don’t have to lift up arms.”

He also took issue with the language Democrats used to criticize his lawsuit, which they described as a “seditious abuse of the judicial process.”

Paxton said, “Seditious is kind of an extreme word for us asking the court to rule on a constitutional issue. That’s all we’re asking, we’re asking to be heard, and we’re doing it in the appropriate manner, just like the Constitution allows us to do.”

