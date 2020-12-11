https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/11/lara-trump-shares-video-and-lets-cnns-jake-tapper-know-shes-glad-he-finally-figured-out-what-that-means/

Yesterday we told you about CNN’s Jake Tapper scolding the Biden transition team for jerking them around about the Hunter Biden story, which was this:

Lara Trump then said she was pleased, because when she brought it up during an interview before the election, Tapper said he didn’t know what she was talking about:

Ouch!

Sometimes it has to be done.

