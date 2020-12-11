https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/leaked-audio-joe-biden-telling-black-civil-rights-leaders-wont-go-executive-orders-appease-far-left-infuriates-progressives/

A leaked audio of Joe Biden talking down to civil rights leaders has infuriated progressive voters.

Several states are being contested after the sham election and the electoral college hasn’t voted yet but senile Joe Biden is still pretending he won the 2020 election.

The Intercept obtained the leaked audio of Tuesday’s Zoom call where Biden told civil rights leaders he is opposed to using executive authority on a wish list from “progressive friends.”

“So there’s some things that I’m going to be able to do by executive order,” Biden said. “I’m not gonna to hesitate to do it, but what I’m not going to do is… when you’d have some of the people you were supporting saying, ‘On Day One I’m gonna have an executive order to do this!’ Not within the constitutional authority.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: Now the Democrat Attorneys General Align with Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia – Nearly Every State Has Picked Sides

“I am not going to violate the Constitution,” Biden said slamming his hands “Executive authority that my progressive friends talk about is way beyond the bound, and as one of you said, maybe it was you, Reverend Al, whether it’s far left or far, right, there is a Constitution.”

“There’s no executive authority to do away that,” he explained. “No one has fought harder to get rid of assault weapons than me, me, but you can’t do it by executive order. We do that, next guy comes along and says, well, guess what? By executive order, I guess everybody can have machine guns again. So we’ve got to be careful.”

The question is, will Joe Biden even remember this Zoom call?

AUDIO:

Progressives are angry and regret voting for Biden.

If this had leaked before the election I probably wouldn’t have voted. — Alex Lawson (@AlexLawsonOFD) December 10, 2020

So he ran on empty platitudes? Plenty have run on those & won. I hate how aggressive he is towards voters & activists who helped him get elected. I hate how condescending he is. And I hate how he clearly won’t be doing much of anything to help the most vulnerable. He doesn’t GAF. — Obsidian Wolf⁷🌹✊🏽🐺🌿 (@ObsidianWolf11) December 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

